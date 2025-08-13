Yesterday, I noted that when Microsoft attempted to deploy a pedestrian map system that made sure pedestrians did not wander into areas that had high crime rates, the progressive left excoriated Microsoft for racism.

The problem, as everyone wants to avoid talking about, is that many of the highest crime areas in urban areas are also the most non-white.

Progressives want to pretend crime is not a problem, and when someone highlights the problem, progressives scream racism. The progressives cannot allow us to talk about the crime problem in urban areas because the crime problems arise chiefly from a failure of progressive policies, magnified by progressive governance. Second, progressives are racist.

Over to you, Anand Giridharadas at MSNBC:

He refers to the Washington, D.C. crime problem as “a relatively small crime problem.” He does not live in Washington, D.C. He says he is not afraid of his wallet getting stolen in D.C. He has not walked the streets of Fairlawn in Washington during the morning. He has not walked up Rhode Island, NE, after dark.

He dismisses the crime problem as “a relatively small crime problem” because, in his smug demands for empathy, he does not care about the black and Hispanic residents of Washington, D.C.

This is the problem for progressives. They do not care about the people. They care about the masses.

Giridharadas cares about “people of color,” just not the black family that lives in Anacostia. That goes the same for the other progressives, most of whom are white, who go on television and cite statistics, not the names of the murdered.

They care about classes. They care about “people of color.” They care about “Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders.” They just don’t care about the family from Hawaii that moved to D.C. or the South Side of Chicago or parts of New York or Oakland or Compton or Memphis who get serenaded by gun shots at night.

The left is deeply racist. They do not care about the black families, just the class of people called “people of color” generically. They can say there is no real big crime problem because they do not see it, do not hear the gun shots, do not live near it, and have no desire to live near it. They are the Stalin apologists insisting there is no famine because they are well fed.

And they scream racism when you point out the Asian violence is overwhelmingly done by young black men. They scream racism when you point out that young black men are overwhelmingly responsible for the violence in Washington, D.C. They say “it is not our conversation to have” when white people bring up the South Side of Chicago and then they promptly make sure no one can have the conversation by screaming racism at anyone who tries.

Worst of all, the progressive left, deep down in their conscience and convictions, believes this is just what these urban areas are like, and we should accept it. It is a latent, embedded racism that thinks black communities are like this as part of their character, but God forbid you voice what they inwardly believe. The left lacks the imagination to think black families do not want to live in war zones. They presume they are okay with it because the left presumes it is a lifestyle choice for the poor non-white communities of America. They won’t try to fix the problems on the South Side of Chicago because who are they to judge how people live?