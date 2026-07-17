Amy Coney Barrett sat before the House and did something that should have been unremarkable. She told the truth about what it costs to serve. She described sending her twelve-year-old son out of a doorway after her security detail handed her a bulletproof vest around the time of the Dobbs leak. She described a teenage son opening the front door to a street full of police cars after a swatting call reported gunshots inside their home. She described the anonymous deliveries sent in the name of Judge Salas’s murdered son, a twenty-year-old who took the bullet meant for his mother. And she said what all nine justices believe, left and right, unanimously: the threat level against the Court is real, it has grown worse, and the justices need more security to keep doing their jobs without fear or favor.

The reaction from a loud slice of the right was to turn on her. Not on the people threatening to kill her. On her. She had gone soft, they said. She had folded. She could not stand the heat, so she should get out of the kitchen, or worse, go back to it. The subtext was ugly and the text was uglier, and it was aimed at a woman whose family is living under armed guard because she did her job.

Stop and look at that reaction honestly, because it tells you something these people do not want to admit about themselves. They believe they are conservatives. They are not. They have become progressives, and they cannot see it in the mirror.

Progressivism is not a party. It is a disposition, and its defining feature is the pursuit of power for its own sake. It covets outcomes and does not care how it gets them. It treats every institution, every principle, every person as a means to an end. When your first instinct upon watching a Supreme Court justice describe threats to her children is to ask what she has done for you lately, you have adopted that disposition wholesale. You have simply pointed it rightward and kept telling yourself you are the good guys.

Consider what Barrett has actually done, since the complaint is that she went wobbly. She helped overturn Roe. She helped end race-based affirmative action. She rejected the left’s attempt to strip a sitting president from the ballot. She joined the ruling granting presidential immunity from prosecution. She sided against the blocks on the president’s power to remove officials in the executive branch. She ruled against a temporary immigration program even though she is the mother of adopted Haitian children. She gutted the power of the bureaucracy to write legislation. She gave the right nearly everything it asked for. The one thing she withheld was a fringe reading of birthright citizenship that eight justices rejected, including Clarence Thomas, who is the justice on the Supreme Court that Barrett sides with more than any other. She joined Brett Kavanaugh in the citizenship case. Yet nobody is aiming fire at Kavanaugh. The fury is reserved for the white woman with two adopted black kids from Haiti. That is not principle. That is entitlement dressed up as principle.

Here is the part that should sting, because it is precise. This behavior is the same move Candace Owens made after a transgender-aligned assassin killed Charlie Kirk. Rather than look squarely at the movement and the violence in front of her, she went looking for the Jews to blame. She could not bring herself to name the actual source of the threat, so she manufactured a target that flattered her priors. The Barrett critics are running the identical play. The left has spent years targeting conservative justices. An assassin showed up at Kavanaugh’s house. Barrett was swatted. Barrett wore the vest. And when she stands up and says so, the response from these people is not to hold the left accountable. It is to attack her. They see the left targeting the Court and somehow conclude the problem is the justice pointing it out. That is not analysis. It is a refusal to look at the truth because the truth is inconvenient to the grievance.