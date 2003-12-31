Hat tip to Rick Hasen for the link to this Wall Street Journal article on the Soros Agenda.

The press corps is finally giving billionaire George Soros the attention he deserves as the new Daddy Warbucks of the Democratic Party. Mr. Soros has responded that all he's doing is exercising his own Constitutional right to free speech. We'd agree, except for the detail that the world's 38th richest man (according to Forbes) is using his money to restrict everyone else's freedom.

In his political funding, Mr. Soros is exploiting the loophole in campaign finance laws that lets billionaires donate however much they want to private political lobbies. But more than that, he also turns out to be a leading cash cow for the Washington lobbies trying to restrict media competition and political speech. Mr. Soros is the personification of what deserves to be called the "public interest" conceit. It's all well and good to spend as much as you want on causes you want, but when you spend your money on causes to prevent other people from competing with you, that's just wrong. That's what Soros is doing.