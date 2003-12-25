Howard Dean is now running to the center to try to out believe in Jesus the President. See here:

Presidential contender Howard B. Dean, who has said little about religion while campaigning except to emphasize the separation of church and state, described himself in an interview with the Globe as a committed believer in Jesus Christ and said he expects to increasingly include references to Jesus and God in his speeches as he stumps in the South.

Dean, 55, who practices Congregationalism but does not often attend church and whose wife and children are Jewish, explained the move as a desire to share his beliefs with audiences willing to listen. His comments came as a rival, Senator Joseph I. Lieberman of Connecticut, chastised other Democrats for forgetting ''that faith was central to our founding and remains central to our national purpose.'' I may be going out on a limb here, but after saying he left the Episcopal Church because they opposed a bike path's construction and having a wife and children who are Jewish while you are a non-church going congregationalist does not strike me as winning over many voters in the South.

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