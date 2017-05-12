President Trump firing James Comey as Director of the FBI is not a constitutional crisis. The president has the power to do so, and any new director must be confirmed by the Senate.

The interim Director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe, is highly regarded by both sides of the aisle as a competent professional. His wife was a Democrat candidate for the Virginia legislator backed by the Clinton family's friends. If President Trump intended to stop the FBI's counterintelligence investigation into Russia, he made a terrible mistake.

Updated: Fri May 12, 2017