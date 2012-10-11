The Real Joe Biden: The Wrongest Man To Ever Utter Wrong Things
The Obama campaign keeps claiming that Mitt Romney did not really show up last Wednesday. Apparently it was ManBearPig, which is why Al Gore decided to raise his voice with the altitude conspiracy. I wonder if the real Joe Biden will show up tonight. B...
The Obama campaign keeps claiming that Mitt Romney did not really show up last Wednesday. Apparently it was ManBearPig, which is why Al Gore decided to raise his voice with the altitude conspiracy. I wonder if the real Joe Biden will show up tonight. Biden, who considers himself an expert on all things foreign policy, famously admitted to opposing Obama going after Osama. He’s like | Read More »