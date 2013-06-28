Paul Krugman wishes to disprove something I wrote the other day. In this post I wrote: The sage of creased pants bipartisanship, David Brooks, reports on Jesusâ€™s letter to the Corinthians. Thomas Friedman, the guru of globalism reduced to ridiculous phrases with no meaning yells at train stewards for not clearing his plate fast enough. And the Washington to New York crowd laps them all | Read More »