We can now share that RNC Chairman Reince Priebus will be joining us at the Fourth Annual RedState Gathering this August. Chairman Priebus has presided over a major turnaround at the RNC. He has dramatically reduced the party’s debt, made the RNC fully functional and operational, and worked with conservatives to build a grassroots operation to defeat Barack Obama. We at RedState support all that he has done and are privileged to have him speak at the Gathering.

And Reince Priebus is not the only conservative star you’ll get to hear (and possibly chat with). I can now share that Joe the Plumber and former Texas Solicitor General Ted Cruz will be speaking at the Gathering. They join the likes of Bobby Jindal, Florida Governor Rick Scott, and Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

As you know, Joe “the Plumber” Wurzelbacher gained national attention in 2008 when he questioned Obama on his redestributive tax policy. He is now running for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district.

We’re also delighted to have former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel joining us. Karen was recently in the news as the person at the Komen Foundation who spearheaded the effort to have the group cut funding to Planned Parenthood. She left Komen when it reversed that decision.

Former Solicitor General Ted Cruz is a true champion for Constitutional Conservatism. His battle against the establishment’s David Dewhurst for a US Senate seat is one of the most highly-watched battles in this primary season. Regardless of the outcome of his July 31st run-off, Ted Cruz has emerged as a true player in conservative politics.

I’ll of course be there as well, visiting with attendees, and you’ll also have the chance to chat with your favorite RedState.com contributors and diarists. As an attendee, you’ll not only be able to catch all the excitement up close, but also have the opportunity to meet our speakers and ask them questions.

If there’s one event you will want to attend this year, it’s the RedState Gathering.

2012 RedState Gathering

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

When: Thursday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 5th

Click here to learn more and register now