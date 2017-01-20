We take it for granted. It is completely unremarkable, but so remarkable in the grand scheme of history. At noon on January 20 of the year following a presidential election, a man will stand before the nation and world and swear "that [he] will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of [his] ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States." This happens whether it is raining or snowing, whether it is cold or warm.

As the soon to be president of the United States takes his oath, precisely at noon, an aide quietly and subtly moves a briefcase from the former president's chair to the new president's chair. It contains nuclear codes and state secrets. Early in the morning on that day, moving vans will have pulled up to the White House's south lawn. One will load the belongings of the Obama family. The other will unload the belongings of the Trump family.

Updated: Fri Jan 20, 2017