The Republican Establishment always says conservative purists would rather lose than compromise. But the opposite is playing out in Nebraska.

The moment Ben Sasse got endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund, Mitch McConnell went all in for Shane Osborn. Well, Osborn is now toast. He has extremely high negatives, extreme negative poll numbers, and outside groups have just finished him off with an ad blasting his involvement in a made up military memo.

That leaves Sid Dinsdale who’d have you know he is a lifelong Republican despite years of significant giving to Democrats. Dinsdale too, however, is behind in the polls. Though he has poured a ton of personal money into the race, time is very short for him.

So it looks like a Mitch McConnell affiliated group has decided to soften Ben Sasse up for the Nebraska Democrats. In fact, they made the decision right about the time Ted Cruz and Mike Lee endorsed Sasse. They’d rather lose Nebraska than have a Ted Cruz ally in the Senate. They’re engaged in a purity test of their own.

What’s more awkward? The guy who is placing the hit on Ben Sasse is Rep. Tom Cotton’s campaign manager for his Senate race.

The ad buy of just over $100,000.00 has been made by Freedom Pioneers Action Network. That group was created by the guy who ran McConnell’s Super PAC in Kentucky and by McConnell’s then campaign manager, Justin Brasell.

Justin Brasell, a long time McConnell associate, is now running Rep. Tom Cotton’s campaign for the Senate in Arkansas. Brasell’s name is on the Federal Election Commission disclosure of the anti-Sasse ad buy.

There’s no way for Osborn to win now. It’s nearly impossible for Dinsdale to do so, but if he does, the GOP will have nominated a man who has funded Democrats against them. It is entirely plausible and probable that the establishment so hates Sasse getting conservative support, they’d rather lose Nebraska than win with a guy supported by conservatives across the nation.

Instead of purity of principles, it’s all about the purity of profit for them.

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