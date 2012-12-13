The Republicans Have Failed the Nation
“Obsequious praise for small government does the Republicans no good when they too are in favor of big government in their actions.” Over the next couple of years, Barack Obama wants to raise the national debt to $18.9 trillion or so. John ...
“Obsequious praise for small government does the Republicans no good when they too are in favor of big government in their actions.” Over the next couple of years, Barack Obama wants to raise the national debt to $18.9 trillion or so. John Boehner, Mitch McConnell, and the congressional Republicans want to raise the national debt to $18.4 trillion or so. The present leadership of the | Read More »