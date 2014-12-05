Republicans ran a campaign in 2014 against the high handed overreach of Barack Obama.

Democrats ran a campaign against Republicans accusing them of hating women and shutting down the government.

Republicans won.

Then Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY)Heritage ActionScorecard

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican Average

See Full Scorecard68% promptly surrendered. They never, despite their campaign rhetoric, had any intention of stopping the President. Boehner and McConnell both agree with the outcome, even if they oppose the means.

But they know they do not have the means to do what the President did, so they’ll go through elaborate kabuki theater while funding the President.

Republican stenographers in the press are running stories about this being Republican leaders reasserting their control over their minion congresscritters. They are going to squash the likes of Heritage Action for America, the Club For Growth, etc.

But those organizations are just the American people who have decided that they must concentrate resources into like minded conservative organizations to have influence.

But Boehner, McConnell, et al have concluded that the problem is not government, but Democrats in charge of government. They think they can be better technocrats. They think they can feed the leviathan without the leviathan consuming them. Like Democratic technocrats such as John Gruber, the Republican technocrats also find you to be a meddlesome, burdensome lot of stupidity.

Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A hates your guts, people. You are neither a lobbyist nor a cigarette so you have no use to him except on one day in November every other year.

But what is so striking here is how many Republicans were willing to lie to you, tell you they would stop the President, and now are giving you the middle finger. Boehner. You, just like Obama’s actions, were a means to an end. And while the GOP may not like the means, they like the ends. They are now in power and Barack Obama gets his amnesty.

You do ultimately, however, have more power than Boehner. Send Rep. John Boehner (R-OH)Heritage ActionScorecard

Rep. John Boehner

House Republican Average

See Full ScorecardN/A some balls and then pick up your phone. Call your congressman. Tell him or her to stop the President.

Tell your congressman to both oppose the rule on the continuing resolution and oppose the resolution itself. If Boehner is going to do this, he should be forced to rely on the very Democrats he’s trying to help.

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