The Republicans Who Want to Raise Your Taxes
Remember 66 Canal Center Plaza? In November of last year I documented how much of the Romney Campaign’s third party operations were run out of 66 Canal Center Plaza. Suite 555 of Canal Center Plaza houses Black Rock Group, Crossroads Media, WWP S...
Remember 66 Canal Center Plaza? In November of last year I documented how much of the Romney Campaign’s third party operations were run out of 66 Canal Center Plaza. Suite 555 of Canal Center Plaza houses Black Rock Group, Crossroads Media, WWP Strategies, TargetPoint Consulting, and Americans for Job Security. A number of these groups either directly helped the Romney campaign or worked with the | Read More »