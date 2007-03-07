Well, I'm back and mostly caught up on sleep. Last week was pretty cool.

I got to attend the dinner where the Vice President spoke. I was three tables back from the front. The VP gave a good speech, but John Bolton gave an even better speech. The best line from the night was from Bolton who said, "Democrats accuse the administration of unilateralism in foreign policy because they do not recognize leadership."

I think that about sums it up.

The other cool thing was meeting Sean Hannity. I was in the green room at CPAC (I was a speaker). Hannity came in after his speech and I streched out my hand to shake his. He saw my name tag before I could introduce myself and said, "I know you. I read you." That was way cool.

Now back to regular blogging.