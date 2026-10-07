Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
Oct 7

Won't it be nice someday when we have a Republican president who does not say and do stupid things (not to mention illegal and corrupt things)? Marco 2028!

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Israel Bigelow's avatar
Israel Bigelow
Oct 7

I'm glad Erick is calling out the Midwesterners flirting with Nazism and the social media influencers in love with the Tate Brothers. The Epstein comparison is more than apt. The mainstreaming of white supremacy and anti-semitism among many on the Nationalist Right (or what we once called the alt-Right) also has a self-destructive aspect to it. These influencers get more clicks the worse things are/get. They are not interested in building a political coalition that could actually defeat the Left, they actually benefit from the Left taking power and from tearing apart the coalition that elected Trump. And yet, JD Vance remains the frontrunner for the Republicans in 2028 even though he actively caters to these people. Trump initiated a lot of this crap when he overturned the Republican establishment in the 2010s and let a lot of these ghouls into tent. When he leaves, the far Right and center Right are going to duke it out for dominance in the GOP. Letting the GOP fall under the control of the Vance wing of the party will be a disaster for the US and for the rest of the world.

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