The Right Scoop Captures Audio From Inside the Conventional Wisdom Factory
Just yesterday I described for you how conventional wisdom is created. Reporters gather together and come up with it. Then they report it as news. One of the ways reporters do that is to work together to formulate questions between each other. They onl...
Just yesterday I described for you how conventional wisdom is created. Reporters gather together and come up with it. Then they report it as news. One of the ways reporters do that is to work together to formulate questions between each other. They only have a limited amount of time and they all want a question that helps push the Gang of 500′s narrative. That | Read More »