John Hood looks at the Kerry v. Edwards struggle ahead. He outlines three ways of derailing Kerry:

Forget all the talk about Dean waiting to make it a contest in February 7 in Michigan, where he's running no better in the polls than Edwards, believe it or not. That's just Dean's attempt to manage expectations. It seems to me that if Kerry is to be stopped from getting the nomination, it would have to happen in one of three ways: 1) Howard Dean would have to win Delaware and New Mexico and pull off a surprise somewhere else, like Arizona; 2) Wes Clark would have to recover his footing and win Oklahoma, Arizona, and New Mexico; or 3) John Edwards would have to add a victory in Oklahoma or Missouri, or both, to his expected win in South Carolina, setting up a two-man race between a blue-blood New England leftist and a red-blood southern liberal with moderate affectations. The last scenario may be unlikely, but the first two just don't seem plausible.