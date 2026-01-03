Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Wells's avatar
Robert Wells
1h

God bless the U.S., the President, the military, and the people of Venezuela. Freedom must and will continue to ring!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ChazAtl's avatar
ChazAtl
1h

That speech by commie mamdami should concern every free American. What’s even more concerning is the applause that was received after he said it.

This country was built on individualism not commie principles of collectivists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture