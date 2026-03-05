Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
al P's avatar
al P
7m

As with society, the bar for what is the “Norm”, continues to be reset by those that had little or nothing to do with creating it. Our Nation hasn’t felt real hardship at the hands of another. WWII is a distant past memory when we had to devote our focus and attention on winning. We’ve become soft. Our current administration is course correcting. Many in the closet will come out in support once we achieve the Mission and stifle the exposure.

Reply
Share
BA's avatar
BA
13m

This is excellent, Erick. I hadn’t thought about it that way, but it’s consistent with what we’ve observed as you’ve explained.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture