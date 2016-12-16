Shortly before the presidential election, Donald Trump publicly announced that the election was rigged. It became the source of tough questioning from Fox News's Chris Wallace at the last presidential debate.

President Barack Obama declared that no serious person could believe the elections were rigged. His precise words were, "There is no serious person out there who would suggest that you could even rig America's elections." Then Hillary Clinton lost. Suddenly the Russians stole the election.

Updated: Fri Dec 16, 2016