He grew up in a lower middle-income household. His parents worked three jobs. In the winter they wore jackets inside because they could not afford to run the heat. In the summer they worried about losing their home because they could not make mortgage payments. Though the family struggled, they relied on each other. He eventually went to Wharton.

That is not the biography of Donald Trump, a Wharton grad who claims he can relate to the poor, though he had a privileged background far removed from life's struggles. It is the biography of Evan McMullin, a 40-year-old who spent a decade in the Central Intelligence Agency fighting terrorists.

McMullin, like many Americans, surveyed the 2016 landscape and hoped a conservative would win the Republican nomination. McMullin did not wake up in January thinking he would run for president. But six weeks ago he found himself compelled to run for president as an alternative to the profoundly unserious candidacies of Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Gary Johnson and Jill Stein.

Updated: Fri Sep 23, 2016