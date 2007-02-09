Just how bad is the GOP 2008 field by many estimations? A cartoon duck is leading a draft effort. Stacy McCain has the details:

Conservative economist Walter E. Williams says he's flattered at being urged to seek the 2008 Republican presidential nomination -- even if the draft committee is headed by a cartoon duck.

The "Mallard Fillmore" comic strip has spent the past two weeks promoting the George Mason University economics professor as a 2008 candidate -- with some success, judging from Mr. Williams' e-mail in-box. Call me crazy, but I could get excited about Walter Williams. Of course, what I'm really interested in seeing is that transformation that would happen the moment he declares. I'd expect we would want geneticists and scientists and Algore present to behold the transformation.

You know the one I'm talking about -- the one where he says, "I will seek the Presidency of the United States," and POOF!, he becomes white in the eyes of Democrats.

I'd really like to catch that on film.