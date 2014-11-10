From denial, wherein Democrats swept out of office have decided to keep the same party leaders in the same position, we are moving on to anger.

We have liberal writers positing Pelican Brief scenarios of dead Supreme Court Justices causing 4-4 preservations of Obamacare to others claiming the GOP wants to kill people.

Along the way, all the liberal tributes to the fall of the Berlin Wall are writing Reagan and Thatcher out of the history of the events. Because they weren’t there the day the wall fell, they could not have had anything to do with it.

The Democrats and Republicans, interestingly, have a bit of the same problem.

Back in 2006, the GOP got swept out of office, and it has now been swept back into power. But the faces of its leadership have not changed. Boehner and McConnell are still there.

The Democrats now have decided to keep its faces the same too. Pelosi, Reid, and all of Obama’s advisors will be the same.

There is one startling difference though. The GOP, since 2006, has engaged in a House cleaning due to its base. It has been challenged, people more connected to the ideals of limited government have come into power, and in 2014 we are going to see a more conservative House of Representatives with Cruz, Paul, Lee, Rubio, etc. still in the Senate.

The Democrats have seen the right of their party destroyed, the left of their party emboldened, and the heart of their party re-inforced. All that the public rejected on Tuesday is now the bedrock of the Democratic Party.

A party that won everything in 2008 and then doubled down on anger is never going to get to the final stage of grief and accept what happened. I hope the GOP and the conservative movement can break out of the anger that has so consumed so many of them. The American people are going to need one party with a smile and it looks like they won’t get that from the Democrats.

For the last six days, all the public has gotten from the Democrats is an honest view of what the Democrats really belief, i.e. they hold the masses in contempt, believe government is the answer, and if the public does not like that the public is a collaborator with the enemy.

Conservatives, be happy again. America needs someone on their side and the best the Democrats have is wishing death on Supreme Court Justices and accusing Republicans of killing everyone else.

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