Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Tony S's avatar
Tony S
Sep 30Edited

2. Let's be very clear about something. MAGA and Conservativism are NOT the same thing.

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
Sep 30Edited

If anyone is interested in seeing an example of why Republicans will lose in November, just Google the clip of yesterday's Senate hearing in which several of our party's finest, in subservience to their Dear Leader, attempted to barbeque Jack Smth. Much to their surprise, the grill exploded and blew their own faces off. Fun to watch, and I do sincerely appreciate them bringing Trump's actions on 1/6 and after back into the forefront of the minds of voters.

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