Taking the spineless deal at face value coupled with the statements of DeWine and Graham, I think we have this situation:

1. The nuclear option has been delayed, not stopped.

2. When a Supreme Court nominee is filibustered, Graham and DeWine can say that the Dems who are filibustering have breached the agreement because they aren't filibustering in their own good conscience, but rather on order of Harry Reid.

3. Graham and DeWine can position themselves as heroes, break from the rest, and get 50 votes for the nuke option, letting Cheney cast the deciding vote.