Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Jane A Thomas's avatar
Jane A Thomas
1h

Thank you, Erick! This right here is why I subscribe to you. A very powerful message that needs to be heard!

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
30m

When I first started reading your post, I wanted to say how smart we were then and how dumb we have become. I believe that our integrity has been watered down over the years. We have let our government get too big, that very few in Washington believe just how exceptional we are.

And our schools don’t teach it anymore. Everyone wants to focus the thorns and not the millions of flowers. When I read what these DSA candidates stand for I want to scream. They have absolutely no sense of what this country is about. I don’t know which is worse them or the people voting for them. Yes, Mr. Erickson you are so right we are the only successful revolution, because we believe in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness and that all men are created equal. We are the shining light on that hill. Thank you Mr. Erickson. God, bless this country.

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