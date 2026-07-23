Welcome! A Democratic congressional candidate in Washington's 9th District says she does not publicly promote LGBTQ+ rights because she does not want to alienate Muslim voters.

‼️ DRIVING NEWS: Oil surges to $100 per barrel after Red Sea attacks - CNBC

🚨 BREAKING: The House on Thursday voted to direct President Trump to end the war with Iran, with four Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president over his handling of the conflict as fighting ramps up. - CBS

👀 MUST READ: Is El-Sayed’s Campaign Funded by Elderly Fake Donors? - Michigan Enjoyer

💧 FASCINATING: Meet The Wastewater Billionaire With His Eye On AI Data Centers - Forbes (free)

🏀 NOTABLE: Sophie Cunningham doubles down ahead of Sun game after ESPN profile stirs controversy: ‘I said what I said’ - Fox News

🏈 ARIZONA: Ex-NFL kicker Jay Feely likely to face off against former New York Jets team doctor in Arizona congressional race - NY Post

🌀 WEATHER: Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana Wednesday, moved back into the Gulf, and is headed for the Texas coast with 2–4 inches of rain. - CBS News (free)

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