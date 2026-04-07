Welcome! Michigan defeated UConn to win the NCAA title last night.

🔥 MUST MUST READ: Inside the daring mission to rescue a U.S. airman downed in Iran - CBS

🤑 INTERESTING: Doritos at $7 a bag ended up costing PepsiCo billions - Bloomberg (free)

‼️ OUCH: Trump just killed the Republicans’ shot of winning the California governor’s mansion.

👉 NOTABLE: The Farm Labor Shortfall Bites - WSJ (free)

🚨 GOOD: Trump tears into Tucker Carlson over Iran war claims: ‘Low-IQ person’ - NY Post

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