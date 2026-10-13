Welcome! An outside GOP group mistakenly spent nearly $25,000 to boost Collins in Portland, Oregon, rather than Portland, Maine.

🚨 BREAKING: White House Calls On Guilfoyle to Resign - WSJ (free)

‼️ JUST IN: Apple releases HomeView smart home hub with screen as showcase for Siri AI - CNBC

👀 INTERESTING: Ninth-graders abandoning queer labels at dramatic rate, stumping researchers - NY Post

➡️ STARTING HERE: What Abdul El-Sayed Is Hiding - Me

🔥 LOL: Liz Warren, 2028 Democrats Snub Indigenous Peoples’ Day - Free Beacon

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Six Flags and Snuff Films

A man was ejected from a rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, falling to a gruesome death in front of dozens of horrified onlookers.