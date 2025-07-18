Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blair's avatar
Blair
just now

I've heard the promos that EE does for Americans for Austerity and have been thinking about how a supposedly conservative organization can be openly bragging about supporting the bankrupting of our country directly and also providing cover/support for the republicans that are voting to screw over our children fiscally. It is genuinely perplexing to me so I am working on a theory about why people like AFP /the donor class would support this.

The theory I am considering is that people like AFP have determined that we are never going to be able to reduce our spending to match our tax revenue so they have decided to only focus on reducing taxes. They must assume that ultimately we will pay for our national debt via printing more money and causing inflation. That inflation must be preferable to taxes for the donor class as it will also inflate their asset values (They own a lot of stocks, real estate, and other assets) so while bad the inflation won't really impact them as their assets grow in value significantly. The people that will truly feel that inflation are the working class who does not own that much in assets relative to there annual spend. It's a scam on the middle class. That or these people are really freaking ignorant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture