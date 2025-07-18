Welcome! Another Biden advisor just pleaded the Fifth.

Happening Now:

The UFO - Ukraine Connection

Remember all those UFO’s that the military kept spotting around military installations, stalking ships, etc.? A well placed source tells me the UFO’s explain one of the reasons President Trump has decided to further engage with Ukraine.

Within the military-intelligence community, it has long been presumed those unidentified objects were foreign drones. Now, similar drones are showing up in Ukraine. They have the same profile, which suggests the Chinese, North Koreans, and possibly the Iranians have been flying those drones around our military installations to test our defenses. It turns out we are unprepared.

But the Ukrainians are very prepared. The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine are now collaborating on drone technology. We will buy drones from Ukraine and study how Ukraine has deployed them. They will purchase weapons from us. It is a win-win. It lets Ukraine built out its arsenal. It lets us play catch up with battlefield tested drone technology that we know works very well. It is a big deal.

And it all comes because a lot of people freaked out and thought aliens were probing American defenses. Nope, it was the bad guys all along.

Chip Roy

“When the floods were hitting the people that I represent, it took NPR through Texas Public Radio 19 hours to post anything about the flooding on its social media.”

Trump

The Wall Street Journal (free) is claiming to have evidence that Donald Trump sent Jeffrey Epstein a happy 50th birthday card in 2003 with a naked woman drawn inside.

The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.

The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The letter was one of many that Ghislaine Maxwell compiled in a leather binder for Epstein and was exclusively viewed by The Journal for the story.

Trump responded by saying, “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Scott Jennings

Jennings: I sat next to a real-life "ear truther" tonight on CNN. Wild.

New Assessment Finds Site at Focus of U.S. Strikes in Iran Badly Damaged

Iran’s deeply buried nuclear enrichment plant at Fordo was badly damaged, and potentially destroyed, by the 12 massive bombs that U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers dropped on it last month, according to a new American intelligence assessment.

Two other nuclear sites targeted in the U.S. attacks were not as badly damaged, but facilities at the sites that would be key to fabricating a nuclear weapon were destroyed and could take years to rebuild, U.S. officials said.

A senior Israeli official said last week that the strikes most likely did not eliminate the stockpile of near-bomb-grade fuel that could be used to produce upward of 10 nuclear weapons. But without the facilities to manufacture a weapon, U.S. officials insist, the fuel would be of little use even if the Iranians can dig it out of the rubble.

Full story at NYT (free).

China’s Aircraft Carriers Push Into Waters Long Dominated by U.S.

As China girds for a deepening global rivalry with the United States, Beijing is testing how far its navy can operate from home, and how well its warships can work together on the open seas. In recent exercises involving two aircraft carriers, China gave a bold display of how it seeks to assert dominance in the western Pacific.

From late May and for much of June in seas near Japan, the two Chinese carriers — the Liaoning and the Shandong — practiced takeoffs and landings of fighter jets and helicopters, as many as 90 or more times on some days, according to reports from the Japanese military’s joint staff. Each carrier was protected by several warships.

The exercises, which caused Japan to express “serious concerns,” were a template for how China could use a growing collection of aircraft carriers to project armed power into the Pacific and try to overawe Asian neighbors aligned with Washington.

Full story at NYT (free).

Tweets about that Coldplay concert that caught my eye:

