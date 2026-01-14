Welcome! Trump and Mamdani are texting buddies, and neither side wants to admit it.

‼️ MUST LISTEN: The ACLU couldn’t give the Supreme Court the definition of a boy or a girl.

🚨 OUTRAGE: The daughter of the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council is a doctor at Emory.

🇮🇷 CONFIRMED: Over 12,000 feared dead after Iran protests, as video shows bodies lined up at morgue - CBS

🏥 FASCINATING: More Americans than ever are surviving cancer - MSN

🙅 RECORD: A record 45% of Americans now identify as politically independent.

❌ FIRST: US, for 1st time in 50 years, experienced negative net migration in 2025 - ABC

🔥 MAPPED: How the world is losing its forests to wildfires - The Guardian

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.