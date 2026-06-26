Welcome! FIFA is allowing rainbow flags at the Iran vs Egypt World Cup game after both countries requested an outright ban.

🚨 BREAKING: Death Toll Rises to 589 as Rescuers Search for Quake Survivors - CNN

‼️ HEADLINE: Democrats grapple uncomfortably with World Cup success - Politico

💰 PROBLEM: The Nasdaq logged a fourth straight losing day as Apple dropped 6% on news of hardware price hikes; AI-infrastructure cost fears spread - CNBC

📉 NEWS: OpenAI is reportedly weighing pushing its IPO to 2027 rather than accept a sub-$1T valuation - TheStreet

📺 WATCH: James Carville urges socialists to start their own party and stop using Democrats to advance their agenda. - X

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