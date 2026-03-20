Welcome! This TSA line in Houston is absolutely insane.

🚨 BREAKING: Chuck Norris dead at 86. - Page Six

‼️ NEWS: ‘Multiple waves’ of unauthorized drones recently spotted over strategic US Air Force base - ABC

🇪🇸 DISTURBING: Body of missing University of Alabama student found in sea near Barcelona, police confirm - CBS

🇮🇷 OUTRAGE: Iran executes 19-year-old champion wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, two others in horrific public hangings - NY Post

📺 FASCINATING: Delayed Nielsen Data Will Show Traditional TV Back on Top (for Now) - WSJ (free)

🔥 IMPORTANT: No, Tucker Carlson. Unlike Hamas, the US military won’t rape women - Free Beacon

🎧 IMPORTANT: Make sure you check out my new podcast, Four Things To Know This Afternoon.

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