Welcome! For the first time in the team’s history, the Milwaukee Brewers are World Series champs.

🏈 STUNNING: 75% of former NFL players who died between 2008 and 2023 had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE - ESPN

‼️ NEWS: DoorDash buys rival Instacart in a deal for $17 billion - CNBC

🚨 DATA: The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.4% in the third quarter, beating economists' expectations of 3.2%. - ABC

🗳️ STOLEN?: Netanyahu says Israel’s election was “stolen by Arab parties” after neither his bloc (53) nor Eisenkot’s (48) reached 61 seats - Fox News

🏦 FED: Fed leaves rates steady as governor Lisa Cook dissents - Axios (free)

📉 OOPS: Alphabet missed on revenue and earnings, posting negative free cash flow of $9.1 billion on its AI buildout. The stock is down 12%. - Yahoo Finance

✈️ FLED: Flávio Bolsonaro landed in Miami Wednesday after defying a Brazilian Supreme Court order to surrender his passports; the State Department is issuing him and his family visas. - ABC News

🔥 OF COURSE: No identified Republican professors found in Georgia Tech’s public policy department - College Fix

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