Welcome! The first hurricane of 2025 is a massive category five.
😂 NEW: MSNBC is rebranding to MS Now.
📥 THIS MORNING: Donald Trump is going to war against mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines. - X
🔥 QUESTION: Why does the NFL keep changing kickoff rules? - WSJ (free)
🚨 MUST READ: Inside the DNC's money problems - Politico
➡️ GOOD: Rubio’s State Department yanks more than 6K student visas due to assault, burglary, support for terrorism - Fox News
🐓 GOD’S CHICKEN: New menu items just dropped at Chick-fil-A.
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.