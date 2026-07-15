Welcome! Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers she had begun wearing a bulletproof vest after multiple swatting incidents as she urged Congress to provide additional security funding for Supreme Court justices.

🔥 HEADLINE: The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports went back into effect Tuesday as the U.S. completed a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran. Trump warns bridges and power plants are next unless Tehran returns to the table.

🚨 BREAKING: The House has passed legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide.

👀 NEW: Anthropic’s new AI product for teachers was made in partnership with the left-leaning American Federation of Teachers and gave no right-leaning answers, according to The Washington Post.

🤑 FASCINATING: How California’s ‘green’ port fee raises costs for all of America - NY Post

‼️ PROBLEM: As Georgia Jewish leaders refuse to endorse Mike Collins, Jon Ossoff just announced a stunning $42 million cash-on-hand total.

⚽ HISTORY: Spain shut down France 2–0 to reach its first World Cup final since 2010. - Yahoo

😂 LOL: Joe Biden expects us to believe that he has written a book. - X

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