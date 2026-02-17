THE SHOW NOTES: Another Trans Shooter, Iran Nuclear Deal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Russia’s Death Zone, & Potomac Sewer Spill
Welcome! Rush Limbaugh passed away five years ago today.
🚨 BREAKING: Iran partially closes Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil chokepoint, as Tehran holds talks with U.S. - CNBC
➡️ DEAD AT 81: Trump remembers Jesse Jackson as ‘good man,’ ‘force of nature’ - Fox News
🗽 INTERESTING: Why Are Many New York Apartments Empty? Rent Laws. - NYT (free)
‼️ NEW: ‘Incompetent local leadership’: President Donald Trump blames Gov. Moore for Potomac sewage spill - WTOP
😳 WHAT: ChatGPT promised to help her find her soulmate. Then it betrayed her - NPR
