Welcome! The world’s most endangered uncontacted tribe made a rare encounter with government workers in the Brazilian rainforest.

🚨 STARTING HERE: JD Vance Bails on Scheduled Appearance at NY Times Summit Just Minutes Before it Started - Yahoo

‼️ NEWS: House Dems formally nominate Hakeem Jeffries for speaker - Axios

❌ CONFIRMED: Mary Peltola ousted Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, the ninth GOP-held seat Democrats flipped this cycle. They will hold a 56-44 Senate majority in January. - Fox News

🔥 NOTABLE: Report Reveals Punishment Against 2 ABC News Staffers Over Botched Donald Trump Jr. Story - Mediaite

👀 HACK: Absolutely Everything Is Getting Hacked - Futurism

📉 MARKETS: The Dow shed 848 points yesterday after falling more than 1,000 at its low, with the S&P 500 posting its lowest close since July. Nvidia then beat estimates after the bell and futures turned higher. - CNBC

🚪 NOT COMING BACK: Nvidia's board says it will not reinstate Jensen Huang, hours after he said he would be "honored" to return. Huang goes before three House committees on Dec. 1. - Axios

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The Past Week:

America has experienced a stunning series of technological failures over the past week, disrupting everything from commercial aviation and banking to major technology companies and even key government agencies. Consider this timeline: