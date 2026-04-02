THE SHOW NOTES: Artemis II, Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, Strait of Hormuz, Oil Markets, Georgia Mess, & ActBlue
Welcome! A passenger on a commercial flight had the best view of the Artemis II launch.
🎧 MUST LISTEN: The sound of Artemis II. - X
🚀 COOL: This is the best animation of Artemis II’s flight path to the moon and back. - X
‼️ NEWS: Trump polled advisers about replacing Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence chief - The Guardian
🔥 HEADLINE: Eric Swalwell’s finances show cash crunch, delayed taxes, large child care tab - SacBee
🗑️ CHAOS: Georgia’s GOP Senate primary is a mess. Republicans are blaming each other. - Politico
🚨 BREAKING: Iran and Oman drafting protocol to ‘monitor’ Hormuz Strait traffic - CNBC
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