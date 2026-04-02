Welcome! A passenger on a commercial flight had the best view of the Artemis II launch.

🎧 MUST LISTEN: The sound of Artemis II. - X

🚀 COOL: This is the best animation of Artemis II’s flight path to the moon and back. - X

‼️ NEWS: Trump polled advisers about replacing Tulsi Gabbard as intelligence chief - The Guardian

🔥 HEADLINE: Eric Swalwell’s finances show cash crunch, delayed taxes, large child care tab - SacBee

🗑️ CHAOS: Georgia’s GOP Senate primary is a mess. Republicans are blaming each other. - Politico

🚨 BREAKING: Iran and Oman drafting protocol to ‘monitor’ Hormuz Strait traffic - CNBC

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.