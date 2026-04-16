Welcome! The former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, killed his wife before committing suicide this morning.

🔥 BREAKING: ‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers - Jewish Insider

🛢️ NEWS: International Energy Agency Chief says Europe has 'maybe six weeks of jet fuel left' and warns of possible flight cancellations - X

🎰 MUST READ: We Are Gambling Away Our Future - NYT (free)

✈️ STUNNING: Spirit Airlines could liquidate as early as this week - CNBC

‼️ WOW: Justice Sotomayor apologizes for “inappropriate” remarks about Justice Kavanaugh - SCOTUS Blog

🚨 OUTRAGE: CNN called the violent illegal immigrant who murdered an innocent DHS employee, “an Atlanta man.” His case file is one of the most disturbing that you will ever read.

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