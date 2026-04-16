THE SHOW NOTES: Atlanta Man, Justin Fairfax, Israel Peace Agreement, Justice Sotomayor, & Missing or Dead Scientists
Welcome! The former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, killed his wife before committing suicide this morning.
🔥 BREAKING: ‘I dig it’: Graham Platner praised Hamas tactics in 2014 graphic video of killings of Israeli soldiers - Jewish Insider
🛢️ NEWS: International Energy Agency Chief says Europe has 'maybe six weeks of jet fuel left' and warns of possible flight cancellations - X
🎰 MUST READ: We Are Gambling Away Our Future - NYT (free)
✈️ STUNNING: Spirit Airlines could liquidate as early as this week - CNBC
‼️ WOW: Justice Sotomayor apologizes for “inappropriate” remarks about Justice Kavanaugh - SCOTUS Blog
🚨 OUTRAGE: CNN called the violent illegal immigrant who murdered an innocent DHS employee, “an Atlanta man.” His case file is one of the most disturbing that you will ever read.
👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.