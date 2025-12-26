‼️ ATTACK: President Trump launched a Christmas night airstrike on ISIS. - Fox News

🛫 WEATHER: Travel may be rough due to storms crossing the U.S. - The Weather Channel

📧 NO MORE AWKWARD EMAILS: Google is rolling out a new feature allowing users to change their Gmail address - CNBC

🇬🇧 KIMMEL SPEAKS: Jimmy Kimmel gives Christmas address to the U.K., says ‘tyranny is booming’ in America - NY Post

🏈 BOWING OUT?: Travis Kelce praises Chiefs after possible Arrowhead farewell - ESPN

🥃 BOTTOM OF THE BARREL: Bankruptcies hit US spirit makers as Americans drink and spend less - USA Today

😷 FLU ON THE MOVE: These are the states seeing the biggest impact from the flu tearing across the nation - Independent

MEETING THIS WEEKEND: Zelensky expected to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago as peace talks near completion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he plans to meet with President Donald Trump on Sunday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, as U.S.-led negotiations to end Russia’s nearly four-year war move closer to completion. Zelensky said the meeting follows nearly an hour of talks with senior U.S. officials on Christmas Day about a proposed peace framework that he described as “about 90% ready.” There was no immediate confirmation of the meeting from the White House.

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES IN CA: Federal judge blocks ICE from arresting immigrants who show up for court appointments in Northern California

A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its Justice Department counterpart from “sweeping” civil arrests at immigration courthouses across Northern California, teeing up an appellate challenge to one of the Trump administration’s most controversial deportation tactics. “This circumstance presents noncitizens in removal proceedings with a Hobson’s choice between two irreparable harms,” Judge P. Casey Pitts wrote in his Christmas Eve decision.

BREAKING: China sanctions 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over massive arms sales to Taiwan

Beijing imposed sanctions on Friday against 20 U.S. defense-related companies and 10 executives, a week after Washington annoucned large-scale arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions entail freezing the companies’ assets in China and banning individuals and organizations from dealing with them, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The companies include Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services and Boeing in St. Louis, while defense firm Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey is one of the executives sanctioned, who can no longer do business in China and are barred from entering the country. Their assets in the East Asian country have also been frozen.

Immigrant Truckers Sue California’s DMV Over Plans To Revoke Thousands Of Licenses - SFChronicle

Minnesota’s Lt. Gov. Takes Pandering To Somalis To The Next Level - Daily Caller

Deal to extend ObamaCare subsidies faces uphill battle despite GOP optimism - The Hill

Virginia offshore wind developer sues over Trump administration order halting projects - CNBC

Judge orders California to stop hiding gender transitions from parents - Just The News

Chinese Cargo Ship Packed Full Of Modular Missile Launchers Emerges - TWZ

Judge Puts Stop To Food Dye Ban Championed By RFK Jr. - Daily Caller

Louisiana boss hands workers $240M in bonuses after selling his company for $1.7B - NY Post

