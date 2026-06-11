Welcome! Jill Biden’s book topped the New York Times best-seller chart, but only after multiple retailers reported receiving bulk orders.

🚨 🚨 BREAKING: Hazmat crews respond to ‘hazardous materials incident’ at the Pentagon - NBC

🚨 NEWS: A top GOP Senate strategist told NBC News the party is holding its oppo file on Platner until after the filing deadline — fearing Democrats will 'Biden him' off the ticket. - NBC (paywall)

📺 HARRY ENTEN: Trump's "I love the inflation" is one of the most politically tone deaf statements I've ever heard. - X

‼️ WINNING: Cleveland Clinic agrees to end youth transgender care, commits millions for detransitions - Local12

🙄 STUNNING: Ex-Biden chief Ron Klain defends Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoo - JI

🏀 HISTORIC: Knicks stun Spurs with historic rally from 29 points down, take 3-1 series lead in NBA Finals Game 4 thriller - Yahoo

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Trump Threatens To Take Iran’s Oil Hub

President Trump threatened Thursday night to hit Iran “VERY HARD” again and suggested the U.S. could seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, as part of an effort to force Tehran back into a nuclear deal.

Why this matters: Kharg Island handles roughly 90% of Iran’s oil exports, making any move against it a major escalation. Taking the island would likely require ground troops and could dramatically widen the conflict.

Trump later told Fox News he was not sure “America has the stomach” for such a move, adding, “And that’s OK. I understand that.”

Trump went on to say the US will "assume total control" of Iran's oil and gas markets, "much like we have with Venezuela."

🚨 Cleveland Clinic agrees to end youth transgender care, commits millions for detransitions

The Cleveland Clinic has agreed to end youth transgender care and has agreed to commit millions for detransition care. According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation has agreed to stop providing gender-related medical treatments to minors and dedicate millions of dollars toward care for people seeking to reverse or address the effects of those treatments. The agreement is part of an ongoing federal investigation into what the Justice Department describes as violations of federal law related to medical interventions for transgender minors. The settlement follows a similar agreement reached last month between the Justice Department and Texas Children’s Hospital. Full story at Local12.

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