Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Brockman's avatar
Bill Brockman
2h

I wish President Trump had tweeted on the fantastic flyover by USAF, ANG, and U.S. Navy aircraft instead of a halftime show. It was the best I’ve seen, nailing the timing perfectly. Just think how professional that is; the former military pilots will know.

It was so good on TV primarily because the live camera guy recording the Anthem singer nailed it. The trailing B-1B with wings swept back and full afterburners was so cool. We used to have B-1B’s in the Ga ANG at Robins, losing them in 2001. Unless you’ve been near those things in full ‘burner you may not appreciate the Sound of Freedom. I heard we got banned from ever returning to Hunter AAF in Savannah due to noise complaints. Good times!

Reply
Share
jabster's avatar
jabster
2h

"We can induce meat allergy by using Lone Star Ticks to stop the consumption of meat and help the planet.”

So, basically, progs regarding alpha-gal syndrome as AIDS and "God's punishment" for meat-eaters?

Stay classy, progs. Your misanthropy obviously has no limits.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture