👉 DATA: 25 million watched TPUSA’s alternative halftime show.

‼️ TRUMP: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.” - NY Post

🔥 HOW IT HAPPENED: The Unthinkable Trade That Remade the Seahawks Into Super Bowl Champions - WSJ (free)

🥩 OUTRAGE: “We can induce meat allergy by using Lone Star Ticks to stop the consumption of meat and help the planet.” - X

😳 TEXAS DEM: "Non-whites share the same oppressor and we are the majority now. We can take over this country." - X

🚨 MUST READ: These Three Red States Are the Best Hope in Schooling - NYT (free)

The Bill Comes Due for California

Valero is going to take a $1.1 billion breakup fee to bail out of California. Following Conoco-Phillips’s departure, the environmental policies of California are coming home to hit its residents hard. Both companies shutting down oil refineries in California will drive up gas costs even more than they already are. For Valero to lose $1.1 billion and decide that’s a better business decision than continuing operations in California is something policymakers should study. Specifically, Valero believes it would be more costly for the company to comply with California’s rules and regulations than to shut down and leave the state. Gavin Newsom’s 2028 campaign just keeps looking better…for the GOP.

Voter ID

Kamala Harris gave a head-scratching defense of her opposition to voter-ID requirements in the SAVE Act, which is set to appear before Congress later this week.

Harris’s statement marks the latest 80-20 issue that Democrats continue to fight. Just last year, Pew Research revealed that more than 80% of Americans continue to favor voter ID laws, including including 71% of Democrats.

When pressed by ABC News on the Pew Research Poll, Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff had no answer:

Most notably, voter ID laws have no impact on voter turnout.

Vonn

Lindsey Vonn was airlifted off the mountain after a brutal crash at the Olympics.

On politics at the Olympics…

WaPo : As West goes after Russia’s oil fleet, Moscow fears for its war funding

Europe is tightening the net on Russian oil being shipped through its waters, squeezing Moscow’s ability to fund its war even as officials and business executives in Russia fear the window is narrowing to reach a peace deal before the economy deteriorates. The European Union is considering imposing an outright maritime ban on services needed to ship Russian oil, such as insurance and transportation, as part of a new sanctions package marking four years of Russia’s war. The ban would significantly ratchet up the sanctions imposed on Russian oil, replacing the current oil price cap system, and comes as 14 European nations including Britain, France and Germany warned last week they could intercept the shadowy fleet of tankers Russia created to help it evade sanctions, operating in breach of international maritime law.

Full story at The Washington Post. (free)

NYT : Cuba’s Government Has Lasted 67 Years. Will It Fall Under Trump?

Predictions of the demise of Cuba’s government have been made before, notably after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, which had been Cuba’s main benefactor, only to be proved wrong. But this time, experts say, the survival of Cuba’s government appears very much in doubt. Members of South Florida’s Cuban exile community say Trump administration officials have been assuring them that the Cuban government’s days are numbered. The U.S. government “has determined that Cuba must be free before the end of 2026,” said Marcell Felipe, a prominent Cuban exile leader in Miami who chairs the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora and said he had met with U.S. diplomats. “This is a plan in motion.”

Full story at NYT (free). But also…

BLOOMBERG : China Urges Banks to Curb Exposure to US Treasuries

Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to rein in their holdings of US Treasuries, citing concerns over concentration risks and market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter. Officials urged banks to limit purchases of US government bonds and instructed those with high exposure to pare down their positions, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The directive doesn’t apply to China’s state holdings of US Treasuries. Communicated verbally to some of the nation’s biggest banks in recent weeks, the guidance reflects growing wariness among officials that large holdings of US government debt may expose banks to sharp swings, the people said. The worries echo those made by governments and fund managers elsewhere amid a brewing debate over the safe haven status of US debt and the appeal of the dollar.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).

WSJ : The Defense Department Is Infatuated With This Drippy Silver Metal

Gallium is a quirky silver metal with low enough melting temperature that it can liquefy in your hand. It has long held a spot on the periodic table of elements, but has remained under the radar despite its use in military systems, self-driving vehicles and fast chargers for laptops. And substantially all of the gallium supplied worldwide comes from China. An investor with deep pockets—the U.S. government—now aims to change that. It is sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into plants in the U.S. and overseas, seeking to build its own gallium pipeline and reduce reliance on Chinese imports.

Full story at WSJ (free).

‼️ NYT : It’s Time for America to Admit That It Has a Marijuana Problem

Thirteen years ago, no state allowed marijuana for recreational purposes. Today, most Americans live in a state that allows them to buy and smoke a joint. President Trump continued the trend toward legalization in December by loosening federal restrictions. This editorial board has long supported marijuana legalization. In 2014, we published a six-part series that compared the federal marijuana ban to alcohol prohibition and argued for repeal. Much of what we wrote then holds up — but not all of it does. At the time, supporters of legalization predicted that it would bring few downsides. In our editorials, we described marijuana addiction and dependence as “relatively minor problems.” Many advocates went further and claimed that marijuana was a harmless drug that might even bring net health benefits. They also said that legalization might not lead to greater use. It is now clear that many of these predictions were wrong. Legalization has led to much more use. Surveys suggest that about 18 million people in the United States have used marijuana almost daily (or about five times a week) in recent years. That was up from around 6 million in 2012 and less than 1 million in 1992. More Americans now use marijuana daily than alcohol.

Full story at NYT (free)

