Welcome! The Milwaukee Brewers had a secret World Series weapon: smoking cigarettes.

📊 SHIFT: Cook Political Report moved 12 more House races toward Democrats and now projects they'll flip up to 25 seats. - CNN

🗳️ FIRST: Pope Leo XIV has become the first pope in history to vote in a US general election - AP

🔥 STUNNING: The academic rigor of the SAT is in free fall - X

‼️ OUTRAGE: Fired general admitted to leaking classified Iran and Ukraine info - Axios

👀 NOTABLE: Searching for Jobs, Gen Z Feels Like It’s Staring Into ‘the Void’ - NYT (free)

❌ QUICK READ: Prediction markets flop on recent elections - SEMAFOR

🍹 OOPS: Multiple customers suffered chemical burns after an employee at a North Carolina Chili’s mistook an industrial cleaning chemical for salt while preparing margaritas. - NY Post

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