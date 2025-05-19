Welcome! The President of CBS News just announced that she is stepping down.
🇮🇱 NEWS: Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar’s body said found in Gaza tunnel hit by IDF last week - Time of Israel
🚨 HEADLINE: 30-year Treasury yield jumps above 5% after Moody’s downgrades U.S. credit rating - CNBC
📺 MUST WATCH: Bernie Sanders agrees that Democrats are a threat to democracy?! - X
🇺🇦 UKRAINE: Russia launched the war’s largest drone attack against Ukraine ahead of a scheduled 10 AM call between Trump and Putin. - BBC
👩❤️👨 NEW: Pope Leo says that marriage is a "stable union between a man and a woman."
🏠 FASCINATING: Another Housing Bubble? - Estes
"There are people who knew and said nothing. And that is a crime against this republic. And I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time."
-Van Jones on CNN
Biden
President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a spokesperson on Sunday afternoon. The revelation is raising serious questions about when the president first became aware of his condition, with medical experts suggesting the cancer may have already been present when he took office in 2020.
This was Dr. Zeke Emanuel on Morning Joe:
Urologist David Shusterman says Biden likely knew about the cancer for five to ten years, stating, “Most likely, he had prostate cancer for a long time."
A separate doctor on Morning Joe claimed that Trump, Obama, and Bush all had medical exams that confirmed a prostate exam, while Biden’s team only released “vague summaries.”
Why this matters: The revelation raises serious questions about the credibility of the White House medical team. In February 2024, Dr. Kevin O’Connor and a team of physicians declared President Biden "fit for duty," stating in an official letter that a comprehensive evaluation had revealed “no new concerns.”
Yesterday’s medical revelation comes on the heels of a bombshell report from Axios, which released the full audio of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s 2023 interview with President Biden. While the transcript had already been made public, the newly released audio offers a startling glimpse into just how much Biden struggled to recall basic facts—such as when his son died or when he left the vice presidency. Here’s just one clip:
The Stark Math on the GOP Tax Plan: It Doesn’t Cut the Deficit
House Republicans pushed President Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax-and-spending bill past a key hurdle late Sunday night, but the last-minute grappling has them colliding with a stark reality: The plan won’t reduce federal budget deficits and would make America’s fiscal hole deeper.
The current proposal would increase projected budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion through 2034, locking in tax cuts and spending increases that outweigh reductions in spending on Medicaid and nutrition assistance. While Republicans, who have vowed to reduce red ink, say higher economic growth will fill the gap, budget analysts across the political spectrum have panned the Republican plan, warning that it worsens the U.S. fiscal picture.
The bill could reach the House floor this week, and it is a tenuous balance between the party’s tax-cut wing and factions seeking larger, quicker spending cuts. To get a bill through the House with their 220-213 majority, GOP tax cutters trimmed their ambitions and scheduled some breaks to expire. Many spending hawks, meanwhile, backed the plan while groaning that it doesn’t go far enough fast enough. Others are holding out for more.
Full story at WSJ (free).
Supreme Court Extends Halt of Trump Venezuelan Deportations
The US Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from using a wartime law to send about 176 Venezuelans to a notorious Salvadoran prison, faulting the government for not giving the men adequate notice about its deportation plans.
Over two dissents, the court extended an earlier order barring Trump from using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members being held in a Texas detention facility. That interim order, released around 1 a.m. on April 19, came hours after lawyers said detainees were being put on buses and told they faced imminent deportation.
The court’s unsigned decision Friday pointed to the administration’s insistence that it is unable to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man wrongly deported to El Salvador in March. The Supreme Court told the government last month to try to return Abrego Garcia.
Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).
Underreported Story
Here is a Facebook post I made yesterday. I'll preface it by saying that by "informed analysis" I refer to the fact I had prostate cancer and had a prostatectomy in January of 2016, something my FB friends would know about me. Prostate cancer doesn't sneak up on anyone, folks.
President Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Here's some informed analysis you won't hear from our "media."
His diagnosis is 9 on the Gleason scale (of 6 to 10, a higher number meaning it's more likely to spread). The initial announcement-and I choose that word carefully-is that it has metastasized to the bone. Prostate cancer is very treatable, the more so the earlier it's detected. Those are the facts, and here's my interpretation of them.
For his initial diagnosis to indicate his cancer is so advanced means one of two basic scenarios is unfolding. Here's a look at both:
First: Inconceivably, he has not been getting PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing as part of his regular physical exams. This test is performed as an analysis of blood, and is as common and easy as screening a blood sample for cholesterol, liver function, blood cell count, etc. PSA testing is routine, very reliable, and prostate cancer is detectable at its earliest stages. For his INITIAL diagnosis to be so advanced means that PSA testing must have been neglected for many, many years. This is so unrealistic that I only mention it as a technical possibility.
Second: He got regular PSA testing as is typical in routine physical exams. His cancer was diagnosed years ago and has not been made public until now. While this scenario is far more likely it still carries an "inexplicable" element: Why was he not treated for his cancer? Besides the traditional cancer treatments of chemotherapy and radiation, there are drugs, other therapies, and in some cases lifestyle choices that can slow the spread of the disease. And of course, prostatectomy (completely removing the prostate) before the cancer spreads beyond the prostate is always an option.
But in Biden's case? None of the above. It's truly dumbfounding. It would be speculation to say that it was fully known and deliberately hidden to advance his political career, a looming possibility. But even for Joe (and at least as equally Jill) Biden, to allow the cancer to grow to the point of being incurable for that reason is more dumbfounding, not less.
Looking forward, President Biden's cancer is inoperable. At this point a prostatectomy would be futile, that's what "metastasis to the bone" means. He is obviously too frail for a major surgery even if it would offer hope, and likely too for chemo or radiation. He and his family are said to be "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the goal of which at this point is to slow the spread of his cancer and ensure his time left is of the highest quality.
To that end, I hope his wife will, at long last, begin to make decisions and urge him to do the same with his best interests as her motivation. Being sincere, not snarky: Take him out for ice cream and allow whatever other simple comforts he enjoys. Cut the ambition, he's earned that much. Back way, way down. Allow him to rest and spend his energy wisely. Be compassionate. Leave him alone. Stop pushing him.
If I sound angry, I am, and ironically on behalf of a man I have no affection for. He may even be the one I'm angriest with, there's no way to tell. Whether fully aware of his cancer all along for the many years it takes to advance to this point or criminally ignorant of the same, there is no factual reason or valid excuse for this day to have come.
Perhaps the biggest story of our lifetime in right in front of us and we are too stupid, lazy, impulsive, or gernerationaly selfish to really look at it. The slow motion fiscal crash or our nation is unfolding before our eyes.
Look at the simple facts:
- Republicans control all levels of government
- We are not in a deep recession / depression
and YET
- We are intentionally going to add trillions each year to our national deficit for the foreseeable future
If we are not going to try to fix the problem now then we never will until external forces (i.e. the market) forces the fix upon us. Bond yields spiking is an early indicator. It's like the check engine light coming on in the car while we're barreling 90 mph down the highway and we see it and just say f_ck it as we keep laying on the gas.
Unfortunately, this great experiment may already be over and we just haven't realized it yet.