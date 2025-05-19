Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Here is a Facebook post I made yesterday. I'll preface it by saying that by "informed analysis" I refer to the fact I had prostate cancer and had a prostatectomy in January of 2016, something my FB friends would know about me. Prostate cancer doesn't sneak up on anyone, folks.

President Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Here's some informed analysis you won't hear from our "media."

His diagnosis is 9 on the Gleason scale (of 6 to 10, a higher number meaning it's more likely to spread). The initial announcement-and I choose that word carefully-is that it has metastasized to the bone. Prostate cancer is very treatable, the more so the earlier it's detected. Those are the facts, and here's my interpretation of them.

For his initial diagnosis to indicate his cancer is so advanced means one of two basic scenarios is unfolding. Here's a look at both:

First: Inconceivably, he has not been getting PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing as part of his regular physical exams. This test is performed as an analysis of blood, and is as common and easy as screening a blood sample for cholesterol, liver function, blood cell count, etc. PSA testing is routine, very reliable, and prostate cancer is detectable at its earliest stages. For his INITIAL diagnosis to be so advanced means that PSA testing must have been neglected for many, many years. This is so unrealistic that I only mention it as a technical possibility.

Second: He got regular PSA testing as is typical in routine physical exams. His cancer was diagnosed years ago and has not been made public until now. While this scenario is far more likely it still carries an "inexplicable" element: Why was he not treated for his cancer? Besides the traditional cancer treatments of chemotherapy and radiation, there are drugs, other therapies, and in some cases lifestyle choices that can slow the spread of the disease. And of course, prostatectomy (completely removing the prostate) before the cancer spreads beyond the prostate is always an option.

But in Biden's case? None of the above. It's truly dumbfounding. It would be speculation to say that it was fully known and deliberately hidden to advance his political career, a looming possibility. But even for Joe (and at least as equally Jill) Biden, to allow the cancer to grow to the point of being incurable for that reason is more dumbfounding, not less.

Looking forward, President Biden's cancer is inoperable. At this point a prostatectomy would be futile, that's what "metastasis to the bone" means. He is obviously too frail for a major surgery even if it would offer hope, and likely too for chemo or radiation. He and his family are said to be "reviewing treatment options with his physicians," the goal of which at this point is to slow the spread of his cancer and ensure his time left is of the highest quality.

To that end, I hope his wife will, at long last, begin to make decisions and urge him to do the same with his best interests as her motivation. Being sincere, not snarky: Take him out for ice cream and allow whatever other simple comforts he enjoys. Cut the ambition, he's earned that much. Back way, way down. Allow him to rest and spend his energy wisely. Be compassionate. Leave him alone. Stop pushing him.

If I sound angry, I am, and ironically on behalf of a man I have no affection for. He may even be the one I'm angriest with, there's no way to tell. Whether fully aware of his cancer all along for the many years it takes to advance to this point or criminally ignorant of the same, there is no factual reason or valid excuse for this day to have come.

Perhaps the biggest story of our lifetime in right in front of us and we are too stupid, lazy, impulsive, or gernerationaly selfish to really look at it. The slow motion fiscal crash or our nation is unfolding before our eyes.

Look at the simple facts:

- Republicans control all levels of government

- We are not in a deep recession / depression

and YET

- We are intentionally going to add trillions each year to our national deficit for the foreseeable future

If we are not going to try to fix the problem now then we never will until external forces (i.e. the market) forces the fix upon us. Bond yields spiking is an early indicator. It's like the check engine light coming on in the car while we're barreling 90 mph down the highway and we see it and just say f_ck it as we keep laying on the gas.

Unfortunately, this great experiment may already be over and we just haven't realized it yet.

