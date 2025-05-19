Welcome! The President of CBS News just announced that she is stepping down.

🇮🇱 NEWS: Hamas leader Muhammad Sinwar’s body said found in Gaza tunnel hit by IDF last week - Time of Israel

🚨 HEADLINE: 30-year Treasury yield jumps above 5% after Moody’s downgrades U.S. credit rating - CNBC

📺 MUST WATCH: Bernie Sanders agrees that Democrats are a threat to democracy?! - X

🇺🇦 UKRAINE: Russia launched the war’s largest drone attack against Ukraine ahead of a scheduled 10 AM call between Trump and Putin. - BBC

👩‍❤️‍👨 NEW: Pope Leo says that marriage is a "stable union between a man and a woman."

🏠 FASCINATING: Another Housing Bubble? - Estes

"There are people who knew and said nothing. And that is a crime against this republic. And I think the Democrats are going to pay for a long time." -Van Jones on CNN

Biden

President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, according to a spokesperson on Sunday afternoon. The revelation is raising serious questions about when the president first became aware of his condition, with medical experts suggesting the cancer may have already been present when he took office in 2020.

This was Dr. Zeke Emanuel on Morning Joe:

Urologist David Shusterman says Biden likely knew about the cancer for five to ten years, stating, “Most likely, he had prostate cancer for a long time."

A separate doctor on Morning Joe claimed that Trump, Obama, and Bush all had medical exams that confirmed a prostate exam, while Biden’s team only released “vague summaries.”

Why this matters: The revelation raises serious questions about the credibility of the White House medical team. In February 2024, Dr. Kevin O’Connor and a team of physicians declared President Biden "fit for duty," stating in an official letter that a comprehensive evaluation had revealed “no new concerns.”

Yesterday’s medical revelation comes on the heels of a bombshell report from Axios, which released the full audio of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s 2023 interview with President Biden. While the transcript had already been made public, the newly released audio offers a startling glimpse into just how much Biden struggled to recall basic facts—such as when his son died or when he left the vice presidency. Here’s just one clip:

The Stark Math on the GOP Tax Plan: It Doesn’t Cut the Deficit

House Republicans pushed President Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax-and-spending bill past a key hurdle late Sunday night, but the last-minute grappling has them colliding with a stark reality: The plan won’t reduce federal budget deficits and would make America’s fiscal hole deeper.

The current proposal would increase projected budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion through 2034, locking in tax cuts and spending increases that outweigh reductions in spending on Medicaid and nutrition assistance. While Republicans, who have vowed to reduce red ink, say higher economic growth will fill the gap, budget analysts across the political spectrum have panned the Republican plan, warning that it worsens the U.S. fiscal picture.

The bill could reach the House floor this week, and it is a tenuous balance between the party’s tax-cut wing and factions seeking larger, quicker spending cuts. To get a bill through the House with their 220-213 majority, GOP tax cutters trimmed their ambitions and scheduled some breaks to expire. Many spending hawks, meanwhile, backed the plan while groaning that it doesn’t go far enough fast enough. Others are holding out for more.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Supreme Court Extends Halt of Trump Venezuelan Deportations

The US Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration from using a wartime law to send about 176 Venezuelans to a notorious Salvadoran prison, faulting the government for not giving the men adequate notice about its deportation plans.

Over two dissents, the court extended an earlier order barring Trump from using the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members being held in a Texas detention facility. That interim order, released around 1 a.m. on April 19, came hours after lawyers said detainees were being put on buses and told they faced imminent deportation.

The court’s unsigned decision Friday pointed to the administration’s insistence that it is unable to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man wrongly deported to El Salvador in March. The Supreme Court told the government last month to try to return Abrego Garcia.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).

Underreported Story

