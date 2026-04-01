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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
5d

The portrait of the murdered Iryna - even when displayed on the wall of a building flying a "Pride" flag - is declared divisive, by the fifth-term Democrat mayor of Charlotte, Vi Lyles. Mayor Lyles, as part of her response to Iryna's murder, stated that crime is "often a perception issue". I wonder how Ms. Zarutska perceives her death.

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TravlnSuz's avatar
TravlnSuz
5d

Erick said he wasn't alive when we landed on the moon. I was! My father worked on the Apollo (& Gemini) missions. Those scientists, engineers, control center personnel, astronauts were on the cutting edge of science! They went to work everyday excited, scared, but looking forward to doing what no man had ever done before! It was an amazing time. We lived in Rockledge, FL & were able to watch, in person, many many launches, including the missions to the moon. My dad, & all those involved were at the right place at the right time. Materials science, propulsion technology, digitization, miniaturization, advanced life support systems, water purification, cordless tools, medical monitoring, fire-resistant materials! All of these came directly from the space program. Corningware-did you know that pyroceram was used because of its superior ability to withstand extreme temps of re-entry. I truly believe man landed on the moon!

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