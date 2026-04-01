Welcome! The Supreme Court is hearing oral argument in the birthright citizenship case with President Trump in the room.

🕕 6 PM: Four astronauts are headed to the dark side of the moon tonight for 10 days.

🕘 9 PM: President Trump will give an address to the nation on Iran.

🔥 NICE: Hegseth lifts suspension of Army pilots who flew by Kid Rock’s house, says there won’t be an investigation - CBS

😂 LOL: Fired female referee files discrimination lawsuit against NFL - NY Post

‼️ WATCH: Rahm Emanuel on how and why the Democrats have "lost the plot."

👉 QUOTE OF THE DAY: "This isn't 3D chess — it's 12-dimensional. He contradicts himself regularly, so nobody knows what he's thinking. It's on purpose." - Axios

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Quote on Birthright Citizenship

US Solicitor General John Sauer: “8 billion people are one plane ride away from having a child who is a US citizen.”

Chief Justice John Roberts: “It’s a new world, but it’s the same Constitution.”

Ceasefire?

Iran’s President is asking the United States for a ceasefire, according to a Truth Social post from President Trump:

Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE! We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!! President DJT

Axios now has details here.

The news comes as the United Arab Emirates is preparing to enter the war to force the Strait of Hormuz open, marking the first Persian Gulf country to openly join the conflict. Notable quote from the exclusive story at The Wall Street Journal (free):

The U.A.E.’s newly assertive approach is a fundamental shift in its strategic outlook, said officials from a Persian Gulf state. Dubai, the commercial center of the U.A.E., has long financed the Iranian regime. Emirati diplomats were racing to mediate between the U.S. and Iran before the war, an effort that included a visit to the U.A.E capital Abu Dhabi by Ali Larijani, an Iranian national-security official who later died in an airstrike. Now, the Gulf state is falling into line with President Trump’s push for allies to carry more of the burden in the war, particularly to help open the Strait of Hormuz. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump has told aides that he is willing to end the war without reopening the strait, leaving the matter to other countries.

Trump: I am strongly considering pulling out of NATO

Donald Trump told The Telegraph he is seriously weighing whether to pull the United States out of NATO after the alliance declined to join his war against Iran.

The president described NATO as a “paper tiger” and said withdrawing from the decades-old defense pact is now “beyond reconsideration.”

The remarks mark the clearest indication yet that the White House no longer views Europe as a dependable defense partner, following allies’ refusal to deploy warships to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as Trump requested. When asked whether he would revisit U.S. membership in NATO after the conflict, Trump made clear the question is now firmly on the table.

Note the response from Marco Rubio, who has historically been a NATO defender:

Notable Iran headline:

Trump says he expects US to leave Iran in ‘2 or 3 weeks’ - Politico

Trump’s blurry vision of victory in Iran - Axios

Iran threatens Nvidia, Apple, and other tech giants with attacks - CNBC

Oil plunges, stocks soar after Iranian president offers first signs of willingness to end war with US - Yahoo

Buffett: The March Selloff Was Nothing

ABC : Administration must restore legal status for thousands of immigrants, judge rules

The Trump administration must restore the legal status of potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States legally through a Biden-era pathway, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said the Department of Homeland Security acted unlawfully last year when it sent a notice telling many of the over 900,000 immigrants who used the CBP One app: “It is time for you to leave the United States.”

Full story at ABC.

BLOOMBERG : Anthropic Accidentally Exposes System Behind Claude Code

Anthropic PBC inadvertently released internal source code behind its popular artificial intelligence-powered Claude coding assistant, raising questions about the security of an AI model developer that has built its brand on prioritizing safety. The accidental release marked Anthropic’s second security slip-up in a matter of days, compromising approximately 1,900 files and 512,000 lines of code related to Claude Code — an agentic coding tool that runs directly inside developer environments. Last week, Fortune separately reported that Anthropic had been storing thousands of internal files on a publicly accessible system, including a draft blog post that detailed an upcoming model known internally as both “Mythos” and “Capybara.” The exposures couldn’t come at a worse time for Anthropic, which was declared by the US government a supply chain risk earlier this year and is fighting the designation in court. The company has warned that the labeling could cost it billions in lost revenue.

Full story at Bloomberg (paywall).

POLITICO : Democrats risk a historic upset in California

California Democrats say they’ll clean up this mess. But in a governor’s race that has all the makings of a debacle, they’re digging themselves deeper. With a sprawling field threatening to split the vote and hand the governorship to a Republican, a late-hour effort failed to persuade longshot contenders to drop out. A preeminent labor group split its coveted endorsement four ways, elevating no one. And in the most recent upheaval, a televised debate was hastily canceled after an uproar from within the party that leaving out low-polling candidates of color would produce an all-white stage. Democratic political professionals here largely insist the field will consolidate once campaigns start running more ads and voters tune in, averting a scenario where Democrats are locked out of the general election. But a dearth of star candidates and the vagaries of California’s top-two election system have pushed California Democrats into precarious new terrain. “We know there’s this risk ahead — a 15 percent chance of calamity. It’s not a 15 percent chance of stubbing your toe, it’s a 15 percent chance of losing the governorship, losing the down-ballot races,” said Paul Mitchell, a leading Democratic data strategist in the state.

Full story at Politico.

WSJ : America’s Best New Weapon in Iran Is a Drone Inspired by Iran

The powerful, low-cost attack drone the U.S. is using in its war with Iran doesn’t come from one of America’s more than 400 venture-backed drone startups. And it isn’t the product of Silicon Valley ingenuity. Instead, the drone having its moment in the Middle East conflict was designed by the U.S. military itself, using reverse-engineered Iranian technology. From the earliest days of the war, the FLM 136, or Lucas, as it is known, has been wiping out Iranian military targets, while better-funded hardware systems and drones from defense startups have had little involvement. It is a victory for the U.S. military, which went from blueprint to battle-ready drone in less than two years, jettisoning its tradition of slowly buying very expensive equipment. The creation of Lucas is an early proofpoint of a new strategy of making cheap drones quickly and a sign that the Pentagon can change the way it does business to better prepare for modern conflict.

Full story at WSJ (free).

Tweets that caught my eye:

Trending news:

American journalist kidnapped in Iraq - NBC

Logan Square Renters Fighting To Buy Their Building In New Test Of Tenant Rights Law - Block Club Chicago

GW says estimated costs for returning students will be more than $98,000 per year - NBC 4

Michigan Democrat quits politics, says party’s agenda betrayed her faith - Fox News

Private sector hiring totaled 62,000 in March, better than expected, ADP says - CNBC

“The Axios Show”: Jamie Dimon defends Iran war as overdue - Axios

Markets cheer as Trump threatens to abandon Iran war, but Jamie Dimon sides with allies: ‘Win this thing and clean up the straits’ - Fortune

MLB umpire draws criticism, laughter for bizarre call during Brewers-Rays game - Fox News

As Yale’s Jewish Population Declines to 1940s Quota Levels, University Leaders Say Jewish Community is ‘Thriving’ - Free Beacon

Third US Aircraft Carrier Heads to Mideast as Iran War Continues - Bloomberg (paywall)

Market snapshot:

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