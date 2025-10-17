Welcome! Virginia Democrat Jay Jones is really sorry that he fantasized about killing Republicans and their children.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI arrests alleged pro-Hamas Oct. 7 attacker living in Louisiana - Fox News

🔥 NEWS: John Bolton pleads not guilty after being indicted on criminal charges. - The Guardian

🗽 WELCOME TO NYC: NYC transit slasher cut loose by judge, then knifes stranger in deranged subway attack - NY Post

🇺🇦 TODAY: Trump will meet Zelensky at the White House today after a lengthy call with Putin yesterday.

🇻🇪 GOOD LUCK: Venezuela Mobilizes Troops and Militias as U.S. Military Looms Offshore - WSJ (free)

💰 BAD: Tariff costs to companies this year to hit $1.2 trillion, with consumers taking most of the hit - CNBC

Hamas In Louisiana

Federal authorities arrested Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, a Louisiana resident, on charges of providing support to a foreign terrorist organization and participating in the attacks of October 7, 2023, against Israel. Here’s a key excerpt from the affidavit:

“Al-Muhtadi is an operative for the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s (’DLFP’) military wing, the National Resistance Brigades (’NRB’, also known as the ‘Martyr Umar al-Qasim Forces’), a Gaza-based paramilitary group that participated in the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023… Evidence shows that on the morning of October 7, 2023, Al-Muhtadi learned about the Hamas invasion, armed himself, gathered others, and crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas’s terrorist attack.”

“Evidence shows that Al-Muhtadi’s phone utilized a cell tower located near Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel, the location of a horrifying massacre by Hamas and its supporters.”

NYC

The New York City mayoral debate between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa was described as a two-hour brawl that was light on policy and heavy on personal attacks as Cuomo and Sliwa continued to split the anti-Mamdani vote.