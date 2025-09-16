Welcome! Robert Redford has died at the age of 89.

🚨 HEADLINE: First man arrested for Charlie Kirk shooting wanted to help shooter escape - NewsNation

📺 MUST WATCH: Kash Patel tells Sen. Hawley that “a lot more” than 20 people on a Discord server will be under investigation in relation to the assassination of Charlie Kirk. - X

💉 PROBLEM: Childhood vaccination rates are backsliding across the U.S. - NBC

‼️ WOW: Nvidia's Market Capitalization Surpasses Canada's GDP - Benzinga

❌ REJECTED: Appeals Court rules Trump can’t fire Lisa Cook - Fox News

😂 LOL: Hamas mouthpiece praises Hannah Einbinder’s ‘Free Palestine’ Emmys message — but censors her bare shoulders in video - NY Post

➡️ QUESTION: Why is Travis Kelce demanding the Chiefs undo the suspension of a teammate who crashed his Lamborghini while driving 119mph and almost killed six people?

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.