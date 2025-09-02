Welcome! Today’s edition of The Show Notes is free for everyone. If you’re not a paying subscriber, please consider joining here for 20% off.

🚨 BREAKING: A federal judge has declared President Donald Trump’s use of military troops in Los Angeles illegal - Politico

😂 LOL: Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels lost 48-14 last night in his debut college game.

🔥 NEW: Rudy Guilani was injured in a vehicle accident after helping a victim of domestic violence. - ABC

💣 FASCINATING: Ukraine War Leads to Global Shortage of TNT - NYT (free)

➡️ THIS: Mike Tirico laments end of ‘middle class’ in sports broadcasting - AA

🖼️ FOUND: A painting that was stolen by the Nazis showed up in an Argentine real estate listing.

Quote of the day:

"At the private school where I once taught, the idea was that spelling got in the way of creativity. So I watched as kids wrote ‘macien’ for ‘machine’ at age 14. Tuition was $60,000 a year." -The Free Press

Chicago

At least 54 people were shot and seven were killed in 32 separate shootings across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

Background: The news comes days after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson did media tours denying the need for the National Guard or for additional police funding in the nation’s most violent city. On Monday, Pritzker doubled down by claiming that National Guard troops should only be deployed “if there is truly an emergency – and there is not.”

Context: Chicago recorded 573 murders in 2024, far higher than New York City’s 377 and Los Angeles’ 268. Adjusted for population, Chicago’s murder rate was about 22 per 100,000 residents, compared with roughly 7 in Los Angeles and under 5 in New York. Watch this from Morning Joe ⬇️

Russia/China/India

The leaders of Russia, China, and India convened in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin for a high-profile regional summit largely seen as a challenge to U.S. leadership. Adding to the spectacle, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un crossed into China earlier today for a series of meetings with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin ahead of commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II.

Context: While much of the gathering was viewed as political saber-rattling directed at Washington, one key development stood out: Russia and China moved closer to finalizing a natural gas pipeline deal that would deliver cheap Russian fuel to mainland China. Although Beijing has a wide range of suppliers, the project highlights Moscow’s growing dependence on China as its energy exports to the rest of the world have dwindled since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Perspective: As Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, explained to The Wall Street Journal (paywall), “The agreement shows that China is interested in the pipeline and in Russia’s energy resources but this isn’t a final deal… It shows how their relationship is increasingly asymmetrical and China has all the cards.”

Go deeper: Xi Uses Summit, Parade and History to Flaunt China’s Global Pull NYT (free)

My Take On The National Guard Ruling:

Must read: How—and Why—U.S. Capitalism Is Unlike Any Other

Europe is more equal but it is also poorer. Per capita income in Arkansas, one of the poorest states, is greater than in Germany. Overall, per capita income in the U.S. is an astonishing 84% higher than in Europe. The gap shrinks if one adjusts for purchasing power, but by any measure more Americans are employed, they have bigger houses and more washing machines, air conditioners and computers—and they eat out more. And the differences are significant.

Full story at WSJ (free).

The Middle-Class Vibe Has Shifted From Secure to Squeezed

For the American middle class, it has been a summer of cooling confidence.

Consumer sentiment dropped nearly 6% in August, after trending up in June and July, according to a closely watched index from the University of Michigan. Pessimism about the job market increased, with more people surveyed saying they expect their income to decline, according to polling done by think tank the Conference Board.

The middle class—generally considered to include households making roughly $53,000 to $161,000 a year—is playing an outsize role in that waning optimism. After months of tracking high-income earners’ increasing confidence about the economy, households making between $50,000 and $100,000 made an abrupt about-face in June. They now more closely resemble low-income earners’ gloomier views, according to surveys done by Morning Consult, a data-intelligence firm.

“There was a period of time, briefly, where the middle-income consumer looked like they were being dragged up by all that was going well in the world,” said John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult. “Then things fell off a cliff.”

Full story at WSJ (free).

Stunning

Airbnb

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia has revealed he ditched the Democrats to back President Trump after realizing the US border crisis was spiraling out of control — insisting he could no longer support a party that “lets in criminals and dangerous people into our country.”

The tech billionaire was a lifelong Dem — until around 2021, when he started shifting toward the Republican Party because of his concern at the lack of immigration enforcement under President Joe Biden.

Full story at NY Post.

