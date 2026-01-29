Welcome! A wheel fell off a British Airways flight leaving Las Vegas.

🚨 BREAKING: Turkey foils Iran plot at US Incirlik base: Report - MEE

🔥 SHOCKING: Here’s a list of the violent criminals that ICE arrested YESTERDAY ALONE.

👉 SCOOP: House Democrats have been privately advised by their leadership not to travel to Minnesota in support of anti-ICE protesters - Axios

🇻🇪 CALL HIM DADDY: Rubio Says Venezuela Will Submit Monthly Budget to White House - NYT (free)

✅ CONFIRMED: Klobuchar launches Minnesota governor bid after Walz ends re-election run amid massive fraud scandal - Fox News

‼️ RIDICULOUS: TSA workers eating dinner were mistaken for ICE agents, drawing dozens of protesters to a local restaurant. - X

👀 ME IN THE AJC: Americans can defend lawful deportations and condemn wrongful enforcement - AJC (paywall)

👂 The Show Notes is my blueprint for radio but is only for subscribers. You can subscribe and listen here.